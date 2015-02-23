Everything Is Not Awesome In These Reimagined Classic Movie Posters

At last night’s Oscars, a Lego Movie-inspired song and dance routine declared that “Everything is Awesome.” Here to temper all the Hollywood cheer is Oddly Head, the artist alter ego of designer Tim Fishlock, who imagines what classic movie posters would look like set in the harsh modern world instead of in airbrushed fantasies. Everything is not awesome in these images: The foursome in The Wizard of Oz skips down the yellow brick road toward a giant Ikea instead of Oz; The Sound of Music‘s Maria hangs on a cross in the hills; the little girl in Poltergeist stares at Simon Cowell’s tanned face on a TV screen (scarier than the static in the original poster).