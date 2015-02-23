Cadillac Gets Daring With Richard Linklater, Steve Wozniak, Anne Wojcicki, And More

Cadillac already stylishly announced its new brand campaign , but saved the big guns for Oscar night with this spot, directed by Doug Liman and shot by cinematographer Janusz Kaminski.

The ad, set to Edith Piaf’s “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,” weaves in slow motion between a diverse group of creative luminaries and tech entrepreneurs including Richard Linklater, Anne Wojcicki, Steve Wozniak, fashion designer Jason Wu, and Wananchi Online founder Njeri Rionge, aligning its own reinvention with their innovative approaches to work. And unlike the launch spot, we also see flashes of an actual car.

On its YouTube page, the brand also has corresponding short film profiles of some of the big names in the ad, expanding on what it calls their “power of daring.”