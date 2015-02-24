This New App Turns GIFs Into Interactive Animations

Apps that allow for customizable effects on short videos are gaining momentum. Instagram’s Hyperlapse feature lets users create their own short time-lapse video, which can then be embedded like any other Instagram creation. The six second video app Vine continues to be popular , in part for its ability to create complex stop-motion animations or edits with a simple interface.

Yoyo, a new online app from Turkish designers Mehmet Ali Sabuncuoğlu and Berkay Yildiz integrates many of these concepts in to one platform. These GIF-video hybrids spring to life when your cursor is moved across the image, playing the video loop forward or backward depending on which direction you’re dragging the cursor. Drag it slower or faster to make the image slow-mo or to speed it up, and stop at any time to see a single frame from the video (this works particularly well with high definition sports videos).

The platform is very intuitive and flexible: to create a Yoyo, all you have to do is copy and paste the URL of a GIF, a Vine, or even a Tumblr post that contains a GIF. The resulting screen will show you the possible Yoyos based on that content and ask you to pick which you’d like to create. The rest of the platform functions much like Vine–you can follow other Yoyo users, like their posts, and share any Yoyos they create on your own timeline.

In creating our own Yoyos, we were inspired to choose loops we thought would look cool going backwards, or slowed down. In the Yoyo we made out of a clip from the film Birdman, the camera appears to pan with the movement of your cursor. Several Yoyos on the site feature lightning, which beautifully spreads or recoils as you mouse over. It’s not hard to imagine brands using this technology in the near future, to replay a memorable moment from a TV show or as an interactive instant replay in a sports game.