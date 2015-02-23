Infographic: This Twitter Heat Map Reveals The Most Obsessed-Over Oscar Moments, Around The World

Narrowcasting has rendered entertainment audiences more fractured than ever. There are only a few moments each year when everybody seems to watch the same thing at once, like an enormous multi-ethnic family–and those moments are just about all toward the beginning of the year. Last night’s Academy Awards ceremony was no Super Bowl, but it certainly did unite tens of millions of people together to take in all the face-touching and name-flubbing in real time. The size of a TV audience is not as important as its engagement, however, and to get a true sense of how we all watched the Oscars, it’s best to check in with Twitter.





The social media platform’s TV team put together an interactive heat map that lets users see which Oscar moments created the most waves around the globe as they unfolded throughout the night. The most rabidly tweeted moment, it turns out, was when Lady Gaga came onstage to sing a medley in tribute to The Sound of Music, the legendary musical that celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. These tweets ranged from glowing endorsements of Gaga’s vocal talents, to cries of sacrilege from Sound of Music purists, to people simply wondering why this was happening so late in the show, with so many major awards left to hand out.

Another major social moment from the night was Patricia Arquette’s impassioned call to action regarding equal pay for women during her acceptance speech, not to mention Meryl Streep’s emphatic co-signing from the audience, while Birdman ultimately became the most tweeted-about movie of the night.

