PetSmart Goes Weird With Christopher Guest On The Quirks Of Pet Ownership

Fourteen years ago, the world got an inside look at the insane world of dog shows in Christopher Guest’s Best In Show . Sure it’s a mockumentary, but anyone who’s ever stepped foot in a dog park could see some truth in every bizarrely awkward character quirk.

Now Guest jumps back in to the animal loving ring with this new “Partners in Pethood” campaign for PetSmart. Two of the new ads, created with agency GDS&M, aired during the Oscars and star Anna Faris and the always hilarious Guest regular Jennifer Coolidge.

The weirdly over-the-top dog loving, whether Faris planning Stanley’s fifth birthday, or Coolidge elbowing her way in as the doggie mother-in-law, characters and situations that will ring true to both pet people and any parents of human kids.

Two more spots, one starring another Best in Show alum Michael Hitchcock as a rather overprotective parent, round out the campaign well, as well as a behind-the scenes video. Just like parenting, pet people will likely love these while rushing to reassure themselves the ads aren’t about them.