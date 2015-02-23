Martin Scorsese Emphasizes Doing Over Dreaming In New Apple Spot

Telling a group of students not to follow their dreams might seem counterintuitive, but there is logic in what Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese says in his commencement speech to NYU Tisch School of the Arts, class of 2014. When you’re dreaming, you’re sleeping, he says, and to achieve greatness, you need to “always be awake to your feelings, your possibilities, your ambitions.”

Apple harnessed that speech for its latest push which debuted last night during the Academy Awards, overlaying the inspiring words on visuals of kids from L.A. County High School for the Arts making movies. The students were given a weekend and an iPad (natch), to create a short film to show off the tablet as the “ultimate” tool for indie filmmakers.

The spot follows three budding directors (with backgrounds in cinema, visual arts and theater), as they shot-list, film and edit their movies. Over at apple.com/change, viewers can check out testimonials from the directors themselves (but sadly, no actual shorts). It’s a follow up to the brand’s Grammy spot, which featured musician Elliphant creating a hot tune (largely) on GarageBand.

The latest push was a nice complement to last night’s pomp and circumstance–after all, everyone at the Oscars had to start somewhere. And maybe we’ll see one of these kids accepting one of those golden statues in a few years’ time.