5 Ways To Finally Silence Your Inner Critic

“It isn’t good enough,” said the negative inner voice in psychoanalyst Marion Woodman’s head. “You haven’t anything new to say. You don’t say it well enough.’”

Like Woodman, who was writing her book Addiction to Perfection at the time, many women struggle to ignore an inner voice of negative self-talk that repeatedly seeks to undermine our work.

This voice in our minds does everything it can to embarrass and undermine us, and it does so especially when we are putting ourselves forward or expressing ourselves in front of an audience.

Our inner critics manifest themselves in all kinds of scenarios, like these ones my colleagues and I have heard from some of our clients. They include:

A financial planner making a presentation to colleagues hears a voice in her mind saying, “You’re going to fail. Not everyone in the room wants you to do well. They’ll be thinking, ‘She’s done well up until now. Let’s see if she can handle this or if she falls on her face.’”

A managing director hears, “You’re losing deals. You’re such a failure. Don’t expect to win this one.”

A manager returning to work after a maternity leave thinks, “Everyone will be watching my every move, wondering if I am up to the challenge. They’ll be testing me, judging me, and looking for signs of fatigue.”

An entrepreneur hears an inner voice saying to her, “What if you fail? Maybe you shouldn’t have given up that secure job. Are you crazy?”

A woman sitting at a meeting knows the answer to an issue being raised, but questions, “What if they think I’m wrong? Maybe I should just keep quiet.”

Women often have louder inner negative voices than men because we have been socialized not to stand out–so when we seek to do so, our inner voice challenges us.

But we don’t have to live with the sound of this cackling crow. There are many things we can do to silence or soften that negative voice. Here are five ways you can do so:

I once asked an audience of 200 women, “Do you have an inner crow?” Heads all around the room nodded in confirmation. So I asked the participants in our women’s seminar to write down on a piece of paper the things that their inner critics say.