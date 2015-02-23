advertisement
Finally, An App That Lets You “Play Off” Rambling Coworkers Like Oscar Acceptance Speeches

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

There is no graceful way to tell someone to stop talking in most situations. Award shows, however, do not have that problem. When that wrap-it-up overture starts swelling while you’re still on stage, it means it’s time to thank your mom and your spouse and call it a night. And it works, too. Even the most heroically defiant speech-maker at this year’s Oscars, Best Foreign Language Film director Pawel Pawlikowski, only lasted 45 seconds after the music started (though it seemed more like a half-hour). If only there was a way to harness this powerful efficiency tool into your social and professional life! Whoops, there already is.


Agency Rethink has just rolled out a new app that recreates the award show play-off music, placing it right inside your phone. “You’re Cut Off” tells anybody who has gone on too long that it’s time to do a dismount. Whether it’s a conversation that seems inescapable, a boring presentation that is getting Groundhog Day-level repetitive, or maybe even a quarterly state of the union address from the CEO if you’re truly bold, this app says everything you need to say for you. A word of warning, though, this app will be a well-received and tolerated office gag precisely one time per person it’s used upon, so make it count!

