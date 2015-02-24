Why Teachers Make The Best Entrepreneurs

These days more teachers are launching their own startups and developing products that may transform the educational landscape for good.

Great educators, unhappy with outdated books and off-the-shelf products, are showing a fierce appetite for the sort of tech tools that are transforming every other aspect of our lives. And the interest in these tools is quickly growing–2014 alone saw more than $2.3 billion invested in education technology.

Apart from the growing need for these resources, there’s another, much simpler reason the education technology market is taking off: the teachers pioneering this market make great entrepreneurs. Here are five reasons why:

Over the last few years, my company has evaluated hundreds of education technology companies and made several acquisitions. I’ve met founders who couldn’t sell water in the desert. I’ve sat through dozens of awkward pitches from brilliant developers who have a hard time translating ideas into words. Not so for great teachers.

Like great teachers, Steve Jobs had mythical power to convince coworkers that the impossible was possible. He sold colleagues, investors, and customers on big ideas by convincing them to expect more and do better. There is a reason that the single most important factor in student achievement is the classroom teacher. Content is critical, but research suggests that non-cognitive factors like grit and perseverance are game-changers, particularly for low-income students.

Great teachers don’t just teach; they make students believe that they can do it. They make it fun and make it matter. Ever try selling polynomials to a group of 13-year-old boys? Like great sales and marketing, the magic of great teaching is part substance, part entertainment–delivered live, every day, in 45-minute chunks.

Great teachers know how to get their kids what they need to succeed. Public funding covers the basics, but field trips, art projects, or a warm coat quietly delivered to a needy student often make a difference.