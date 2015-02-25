How To Truly Devote Yourself To Personal Growth

While we may think that creativity, innovation, and growth is something that happens on a spreadsheet, in a slideshow, or in a product line, growth really is something that happens within ourselves, between one person and another, in teams, and in organizations.

Growth is a human process. So it makes sense that the more we humanize the way we think about work, the better we can become at the work we do.

If there’s anything I’ve learned as an entrepreneur, it’s that you can’t very well lead others if you can’t learn to connect with yourself through a self-discovery process. Self-discovery is what ultimately releases our inner genius, and for that we need to be devoted.

Devotion is common to expert practitioners in any field, whether it’s Larry Bird taking free throws late into the night or Howard Schultz roaming the streets of Milan and taking in the coffee culture. It’s a hardworking creativity and a sense of craftsmanship.

With my affinity for Eastern philosophy, I find that it is only when devotion turns into discipline—and discipline into devotion—that we can begin to lead ourselves.

In Buddhism, devotion is composed of three mental development components, which noted Brooklyn-born monk Bhikku Bodhi describes in his lucid and concise The Noble Eightfold Path.

Without effort, nothing can be achieved. As Bodhi writes, each person has to work out his or her own deliverance. No book, no teacher, no mentor, no organization, and no belief system can bring your work into the world for you. Putting your path into practice demands energy; this is why effort is so essential.