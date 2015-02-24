Gaudí-Inspired Tiles Turn Your Floor Into A Maze

Spanish design studio LaSelva has just released a series of tiles that will make your bathroom floor channel the architectural genius of Antonio Gaudí. They’re inspired by three hexagonal mosaic tile designs the famed Spanish architect made in 1904.

Manuel Bañó & David Galvañ of Studio LaSelva gave Gaudí’s designs a modern, flexible twist: no matter which way you turn the hexagons, their kaleidoscopic patterns always match up with one another. Even at random fits, the modules create maze-like patterns. “Some of them are finite paths and others continue their way indefinitely,” the designers write on their website.





Called Atlas, the collection of tiles is handmade from white cement, marble sand, and natural pigments. They’re the work of Barcelona-based Mosaics Martí, a company started in 1913 by the current owners’ grandfather. You can mix and match the tiles in six color combinations, including turquoise, terra cotta pink, and mustard yellow, and they’re available in concrete or ceramic, with matte or glossy finishes.

See more on the tiles here.

[via Designboom]