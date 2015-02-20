Uber’s Legal Woes In Spain Force It Into Food Delivery

So much for Uber’s disruptive transportation model–at least, in Spain. After being banned from running its usual ridesharing service in the country, the company is turning to a business there that’s much more old school: delivering food , according to the Wall Street Journal.

UberEats, much like its counterpart UberFresh in Los Angeles, will serve users with prepared meals on demand in Barcelona. For the time being, this is how Uber will manage to keep its brand up and running in Spain, where a judge deemed it illegal in December.

Uber’s legal challenges in places like Spain, Thailand, and India are just the beginning of the barriers faced by the so-called gig economy, which risks being sued to death if startups can’t square their operations with local laws and regulations in the various markets in which they operate.

For Uber, the move is presumably intended to be temporary as the company struggles with legal hurdles in the hopes of eventually bringing its ridesharing service back to the streets of Spain.