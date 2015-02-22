5 Things That Happened On The Oscars Red Carpet That You Couldn’t See On TV

Here’s a fun fact for you: Before settling down with Fast Company, I had a whirlwind romance with Good Morning America as a social media editor. After a year of 4 a.m. wake-up calls and a, cough cough, Emmy , I decided to move on–but that show and I can’t seem to quit each other. For the second year in a row, I had the honor of taking over GMA’s social channels to cover the red carpet at the Academy Awards. And for the second year in row, the red carpet was a treasure trove of surprises and hot messes.

Here are some of my favorites moments you probably missed:

1) Last year we got a little drizzle on the red carpet: a few vacuum cleaners, a little elbow grease, dry as a bone. This year, it looked for a while like animals on Hollywood Boulevard might start lining up by twos.

2) Oprah doing whatever the hell she wants because she’s Oprah, dammit.

3) The Queen of the Oscars, Meryl Streep, receiving the welcome she so rightly deserves.