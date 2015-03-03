What Is The Greatest Geek Moment In History?

You’ve no doubt spent some time debating these rivalries with your friends, and you will never get those hours back. Perhaps it started as a good-natured debate and turned into a door-slamming, friendship-ending argument. These matters may be trivial to some, but to others, these moments really matter.

Our very identities can be tied to the supremacy of our chosen positions. Like a favorite passage in the Bible, or a referee’s questionable basketball call, if a Star Wars fan can get even the slightest concession out of a Trekkie, it’s a huge personal victory. The fact that J.J. Abrams is now the director of record for both the Star Trek and the Star Wars franchises is seen by some as a crossing of the streams–Armageddon time! Or at least until we move to arguing over which franchise he did a better job on.

There’s really no end to what can get your partisan fervor going, and that’s part of what makes being a geek so rewarding. Awesome sci-fi movies. Magical technology. Scientific breakthroughs. Every day there’s something else. And it’s not just what’s new. Go back a year, or five, or 20, or 100, and there is always one more thing that gets you and your friends revved up.

Which got us thinking–as we argued about whether Oculus Rift or Magic Leap was the better virtual reality tech–what is the greatest geek moment in modern history? Is it the debut of George Lucas’s original Star Wars in 1977? The launch of the Apple I in 1975? Alan Turing’s cracking of the Germans’ Enigma machine, which helped win World War II?

We need your help to figure it out.