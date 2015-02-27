Many Patients Would Like To Hide Some Of Their Medical Histories From Their Doctors

Doctors and nurses usually want to know a lot about a patient’s medical history to treat them effectively. But does, say, your podiatrist really need to know about the abortion you had 10 years ago?

“When records became electronic, it became a little easier to share them,” says William Tierney, associate dean of clinical effectiveness research at the Indiana University School of Medicine. “The question became: Who owned the data?”

Health care privacy laws are among the most stringent that exist. But upholding strong patient privacy is a major emerging question as more hospitals, clinics, and doctor’s offices adopt electronic medical record systems that make it easier to maintain and share comprehensive histories of a patient’s health.

Praisaeng via Shutterstock

Today, patients do have to give permission for doctors to share their records with other health providers. But usually that permission is all or nothing, applied to everything in the record, or may involve blanket approval for all health workers affiliated with an entire hospital system.

As the federal government spends billions of dollars to subsidize the adoption of electronic health records in the industry, this existing way of operating is under debate today. The question is whether some systems might offer patients the option to determine which health professionals they want to have access to their electronic medical records and to what parts of that record. (Though, no matter their choice, information would remain private and secure.)

Tierney, who also heads the Regenstrief Institute at Indiana University, recently led the first study that attempted to see what this looks like in the real world. Engineers spent more than two years building custom software that an inner-city clinic in Indianapolis used for six months. Unlike the commercial health record systems available today, the system allowed patients to hide some of their health data–say their reproductive health history, or their use of antidepressants–or hide their data from certain kinds of doctors, like a podiatrist.

vadim kozlovsky via Shutterstock

The results were surprising to the researchers. Given the option, 49% of the 105 patients who participated decided to withhold at least some information from their doctors. Four patients went so far as to withhold all of it, meaning every time they saw a doctor, they’d start with a clean chart. Every single patient, even those who wanted doctors to see all their data, said they wanted to be asked.