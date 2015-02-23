What I’ve Learned From 20 Years As A Venture Capitalist

In my more than 20 years as a venture capitalist, I’ve had a lot of fun working on truly incredible companies and have thrived on being in the uniquely exciting position to help frame the future of technology and the teams that make that happen.

From the early days around the dawn of the personal computer to my more recent investments in wearables, the excitements and challenges of being in this business are as invigorating today as they were on day one.

But what others have called prescience actually boils down to a few actionable tenets for creating disruptive companies and achieving capital efficiency. Here are four key things I’ve learned about successful startups:

Driving ownership means you don’t need a heroic outcome to have made a meaningful investment. By contrast, the spray and pray methodology used by many micro-funds and angel investors is not worthwhile for the investors or beneficial to the startup. Doing so sends a soft-commitment message and limits the definitions of success.

If you’re going to be in the trenches with these people, perhaps even for years down the road, you need to know your investors are committed. Especially when hard times come, you want the confidence that your investors are committed to your success.

They say, “Success is driven by three things: people, product, and money, and any two will get you the rest.” And I’ve found this to be true.

My partners and I know great ideas and founders when we see them, but it’s rarely who every other firm has their eyes on. We’re not interested in party rounds or who the media reports is a “rockstar” founder. We typically invest in companies with technical CEOs, where an engineer or scientist is the founder driving innovation, not media coverage.