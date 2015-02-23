How To Find The Company Culture That’s Perfectly Suited For You

Company culture is about how you fit into it, not how a company fits you.

It’s taken me 20 years or so to realize that unless you have a seat at the top table, one person cannot change an entire company culture, and you can get a whole lot of gray hairs worrying about the fact that you can’t.

Of course we all can impact a culture and encourage new and better behaviors. But the hard truth is, a company culture comes from the top down, and it can often feel rather lonely and distressing when you realize that you’re no longer a perfect match for the company you’re at.

Oftentimes the practical and perhaps more tangible aspects of a job are the first and at times only things we consider when stepping into a new company. “I have the skills, big company, great salary, amazing career prospects, great medical” versus “Will I succeed in this environment, do the company’s values really match mine, do I want to take the journey with them, is the business too cutthroat, too warm and soft, what does teamwork and trust really mean to this business?”

Here are six tips for navigating your way through different company cultures and finding the right one for you:

Just because a brand looks sexy on the outside, does not mean you will be the perfect fit. Apple is notorious for “dating” mid- to senior-level executives up to 20 times before offering them a place. Its relentless passion, drive for perfection, and customer obsession sounds very attractive and something you admire as a customer, but for many the stress and at times dogmatic approach can send some people over the edge. Is that Apple’s fault? Hardly. It’s just not the right fit for everyone.

You may have had the perfect relationship with your company, but circumstances change. Sometimes the management team shifts, and you sit there one morning thinking, “Is this the same company I joined five years ago?”