How To Break Your Sleep Procrastination Habit

Just as we procrastinate when it comes to work, exercise, or other activities, we are probably also procrastinating when it’s time to go to bed.

A June 2014 study published by researchers at Utrecht University in the Netherlands found that the 177 participants typically experienced moderate levels of “bedtime procrastination,” defined as going to bed later than intended even though there are no external circumstances accountable for doing so. Thirty percent of the sample reported sleeping six hours or less on weeknights–significantly less than the seven to nine hours the National Sleep Foundation recommends for the average adult–even though 84% reported feeling that they slept too little at least once a week.

“Part of the problem is that we get sucked into the things we are doing in the evening because the things we’re doing these days are kind of addictive,” says New York City psychologist Janet K. Kennedy, who provides sleep improvement consulting and cognitive behavioral therapy for sleep issues.

Kennedy says our 24/7 work culture, technology, and social media are big culprits contributing to bedtime procrastination. They take up a great deal of time and are “mind deadening, in that you don’t realize how much time you’re wasting while you’re doing it,” she says.

So, how do we pry ourselves away from temptation and get to bed? It requires willingness, willpower, and good habits.

First, you need to understand what’s taking you away from sleep, says Nancy H. Rothstein, self-named “The Sleep Ambassador,” and director of corporate sleep programs for workplace performance company Circadian. Look at what you’re doing instead of going to bed and think about why you’re doing it, she says. If you’re constantly playing catch-up, try to look at the areas where you’re falling behind and take steps to rectify them.

For example, if you’re in the habit of paying bills or cleaning the house right before you go to bed, schedule those activities for a specific day of the week or assign certain tasks for certain days. That gives you permission to not to do them right before bedtime.