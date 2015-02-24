How Can Women Entrepreneurs Tackle Gender Bias And Get VC Funding?

She’s a female venture capitalist and partner with the firm Trinity Ventures, where she’s funded online consumer and business service companies since 1999. According to research from Babson College’s Diana Project, Nakache is among a dying breed. A recent survey found that the total number of female partners at VC firms declined from 10% to 6% in the 15 years since Nakache started at Trinity Ventures.

Patricia Nakache Photo: via Trinity Ventures

During her tenure, Nakache has taken an active role to steward female entrepreneurs of portfolio companies through the growth of their businesses. Sheila Marcelo took Care.com to IPO on Nakache’s watch, while Ilana Stern’s Weddington Way and Anna Zornosa’s Ruby Ribbon are among other female-driven, women-focused companies Nakache is investing in and advising.

Our industry, with its insatiable appetite for ideas that will ‘change the world,’ is stuck in a traditional paradigm that does a regrettable disservice to the industry it claims to support.

Thanks to this front-row seat to the evolution of technology businesses that aim to disrupt their respective industries, Nakache has seen the equally powerful, opposing force of sexism persist. She wrote in Techcrunch: “There is an ironic, philosophical gap between the creative idealism of the startup industry and the investors who fund them. Our industry, with its insatiable appetite for ideas that will ‘change the world,’ is stuck in a traditional paradigm that does a regrettable disservice to the industry it claims to support.”

Nakache talked to Fast Company in depth about her observations, and what can be done to encourage more female entrepreneurs. Here’s what she had to say.

Beyond gender discrimination, Nakache is convinced that we all–men and women–suffer from unconscious biases including age and background. “There is a litany of attributes,” says Nakache, that are at play when a founder is being sized up for funding. “The root of it is this notion of pattern recognition,” Nakache explains. Venture capitalists make decisions based on similarities. Does the presenting CEO or the business opportunity have traits that resemble a previous successful venture?

If they see something familiar from their past, Nakache argues, they are more likely to be receptive. Conversely, “It’s harder to see when the person or opportunity is unfamiliar,” she says. No wonder Nakache says that one (male) VC famously said the most successful startups are led by young, single men in their 20s. “That is driven by their particular pattern,” she says.