This Giant Oscar Statue Is Snorting Cocaine To Comment On Hollywood’s, Our, Drug Problem

It’s no secret that a significant number of movie stars, like a significant number of civilians, use drugs. They have lots of money and access, and a distinct set of pressures to boot. The assumption of drug use among celebrities is so rampant, however, that it’s often spoken of glibly by media, fans, and even the stars themselves–at least until someone else dies. For the second year in a row , one artist is throwing that glibness right back at the entire entertainment industry with Sasquatch-sized Oscar statuettes doing drugs.





The follow-up to last year’s Hollywood’s Best Kept Secret, a statue tying off for a heroin shot, finds a similar statue hunched over in a cocaine-inhalation stance. Los Angeles-based artist Plastic Jesus planted the new edition in front of noted prescription drug abuser Elvis Presley’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, attaching a plaque to its base that reads, “Hollywood’s Best Party” (the statue has reportedly since been removed). The title is an allusion not only to the upcoming Oscar ceremony on February 22nd, but to the celebrating that will take place afterward, and what every one will think about that.