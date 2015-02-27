How Small, Local Businesses Can Reach New Investors And Keep Dollars In Communities

Small, local businesses lack access to capital. Banks will place restrictions before giving loans, like asking for collateral, wanting to see years of revenues, or asking for personal covenants. And then venture and angel investors aren’t interested in the low-rate returns hairdressers, restaurants and furniture-makers can offer; they want “high growth.”

That is why small, local businesses generally stay as small, local businesses. But what if small businesses could reach over the top of those market failures to the general public and investors who are willing to suffer the relatively low returns on offer? That might open up options.

“When you’re dealing with regular folk, they have a really different perspective on what a reasonable return is,” says Jenny Kassan, CEO of Cutting Edge Capital, which has organized several small company offerings to the public. “They don’t go out and look for those 10X or 50X investments. they’re happy in getting 4%–especially if its something they believe in and want to support.”

The term for what Kassan does is a Direct Public Offering (or D.P.O.)–where companies can advertise freely and directly to the public and sign up an unlimited numbers of “accredited” and “unaccredited” investors (in other words, anyone). Cutting Edge Capital has arranged D.P.O.s with a pickle company, restaurants, retail stores, produce delivery companies, and has a current offering with CERO, a recycling co-op in Boston. It’s raised more than $5 million so far, Kassan says.

In different legal forms, the D.P.O. has been around a long time. Ben & Jerry’s had the most famous D.P.O. in 1984, when it raised $750,000 from Vermonters. But they’re not as common as they might be. Kassan says there is a lot of confusion and misinformation around the area.

“You sometimes hear people say ‘it’s illegal to raise money from regular people’ and ‘until that new law [the JOBS Act] goes into effect it will be illegal’. That’s not true. There are many legal strategies that make it possible to go and raise money from everybody, not just accredited investors.” (“Accredited” means you have $1 million in assets, which excludes most people).

The D.P.O. opens up a wider base of potential investors and allows companies to market and build networks. To launch a D.P.O. you need to register with a state securities regulator and create a detailed prospectus (15-20 pages), Kassan says. Normally companies stick to a state or two. CEC charges between $15,000-$30,000.