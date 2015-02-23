Six Habits Of Confident People

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 habits to adopt to be better at your job in 2016. See the full list here.

When my son was four, he wore a superhero cape. All of the time. I vividly remember a trip to Home Depot when he had dressed himself in shorts and a shirt, cowboy boots, swim goggles, gardening gloves, and the cape. Even though he attracted plenty of stares, he walked through the store very sure of himself and his wardrobe choice.

Many of us outgrow our childhood ideals, but why is it we also often leave behind the sense of confidence that accompanied them?

Self-doubt is common–especially in women–and for many the feeling remains constant. A survey of British managers done by the Institute of Leadership and Management in the United Kingdom found that 50% of female respondents and 31% of male respondents don’t feel confident about their job performance and careers.

“We’re all born with the capacity to be our best selves–to be who we really are,” says Jen Sincero, author of You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life. “Then we hear the messages that exist in our fear-based society, and we get beaten down. Being confident means peeling away the doubt, fear, and worry, and getting back to our core. Confident people have learned how to get back to their pure selves.”

Katty Kay and Claire Shipman, coauthors of The Confidence Code: The Science and Art of Self-Assurance–What Women Should Know, say confidence isn’t just an attitude: “We spent a long time trying to define confidence because we felt that it would be easier to grow it if we really knew what is was,” they write in their book. “In the end we came to this conclusion: Confidence is life’s enabler–it is the quality that turns thoughts into action.”

Becoming confident takes practice, calculated risk-taking, and changes in the way you think, say Kay, Shipman, and Sincero. Here are six habits confident people share: