This Totally Chill PSA Explains the Do’s and Don’ts of Colorado Marijuana Law In The Most Laid-Back Way Possible

There’s something delightfully Dr. Seuss-ish about the new PSA for responsible marijuana usage, produced by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The animated ad features whimsical characters hiking, biking, and practicing yoga, (only one of which you’re permitted to do while high) and a rhyming voiceover that instructs viewers on these do’s and don’ts. “You can frolic or skip or run,” says the narrator. “Just remember you’ve got to be 21.” The ad is part of a $4 million, 18-month-long campaign, which will also feature city-wide advertising, a social media push and a centralized hub at the site Good to Know .

The ad seems targeted as much to residents of the state as to out-of-towners, who might want to visit CO for a cannabis vacation. There are lovely scenes of Colorado’s natural beauty, complete with a bearded hipster hiker. (He bears a striking resemblance to the pot dealer in Vimeo’s High Maintenance.) And yet if you listen closely, you learn that it’s illegal to actually smoke pot while on the trail. Tough luck for those of you who were hoping that a pot-infused trek through Rocky Mountain National Park might produce your own personal “double rainbow” moment.

The “Good to Know” campaign was designed by indie Colorado agency Cactus and officially launches this Monday.