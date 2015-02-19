“Mad Men” Welcomes You Back To The ’70s With a Typically Cryptic Teaser

Matthew Weiner loves playing it close to the vest. The season previews for his long-running Mad Men are about as revealing as the famously opaque “Next week on Mad Men” teasers at the end of each episode. Now that our first glimpse at the show’s final season has arrived, it looks like business as usual. But let’s look closer.

A Mad Men promo is never heavy on story. It’s usually just an abstract depiction of the featured players, meant to convey style, tone, and possibly theme. Teasers for the first half of the seventh season were not harbingers of a fixation with airports, but perhaps a commentary on the theme of transition. The trailer for the final season is set at a party, which is technically a place you might arrive after leaving an airport. Let the speculation begin!





Nothing anyone is wearing seems very revealing, aside from Megan who is experimenting with extreme midriff exposure. Pete might give Peggy a significant look, but that could also just be a trick of editing. The song playing is Diana Ross’s “Love Hangover,” which was released in 1976. Are we now in 1976? Probably not, considering how little everyone appears to have aged. But perhaps that is where the series leaves off, right smack dab in the bicentennial. One more thing about parties, though: they end.

Let us know what you make of the teaser in the comments below.