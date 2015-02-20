Sleater-Kinney Meets Bob’s Burgers: The Week’s Best Music Videos

In this week’s best videos, reigning punk queens of the east and the west–Pussy Riot and Sleater-Kinney–make noise, while clone armies, the grim reaper, headbanging, and Memphis Group-inspired designs round up the rest of the bunch.

Russian punk band Pussy Riot’s first song in English is dedicated to Eric Garner, who died in Staten Island in July 2014 after police officers put him in a chokehold, and to all those “who suffer from state terror—killed, choked, perished because of war and police violence—to political prisoners and those on the streets fighting for change.” It’s titled with the words Garner repeated eleven times before his death. “It’s getting dark in New York City,” Nadya Tolokonnikova and Masha Alyokhina sing over shots of themselves being buried alive wearing Russian riot police uniforms. “I need to catch my breath.” The song ends with punk icon Richard Hell reciting Garner’s last words.

To make this very excellent video for “A New Wave,” off the new album No Cities to Love, Sleater-Kinney teamed up with the animators behind “Bob’s Burgers,” everyone’s favorite cartoon about a family-owned fast food restaurant. Teenage Tina Belcher gets Carrie, Corin, and Janet to rock out in her bedroom, and a dance party ensues.

Jack White’s new interactive video for “That Black Bat Licorice,” off his solo album Lazaretto, lets viewers toggle between three videos. One is a live action video, directed by White; the second is a graphic novel-esque animated video, directed by James Blagden, and in the third, metalheads show off their headbanging skills. Play around with the interactive video here.

Glitchy video game-inspired graphics make up a cyberpunk universe filled with flying cars and clone armies in the video for electronic/trap duo Low Pros’ new single “Who Wanna Play.”

The Grim Reaper features heavily in this otherwise cheerful, sun-drenched video for “Empty Nesters.” Chaz Bundick of Toro Y Moi shot, directed, and wrote the ’70s-inspired video for the new track off his upcoming album, What For?