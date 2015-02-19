Jon Stewart’s Post-Daily Show Career is Clear: Pro Wrestler

As Jon Stewart mulls over his options after he exits The Daily Show this year , he should definitely consider a job as a pro wrestler…better yet, pro smack-talker…well, semi-pro smack-talker.

During a recent episode of WWE Raw, wrestler Seth Rollins boldly bragged he could do anything he pleased: become president of the United States or take over Stewart’s seat at The Daily Show to make it “actually watchable”:

While President Obama prepares his comeback video (fingers crossed), Stewart lashed back at Rollins with some harsh words of his own…sort of: