The Recommender: Danielle Sacks Is A Journalism Geek

Name: Danielle Sacks Role at Fast Company: Senior writer: I write feature stories for the magazine, and sometimes moonlight as a web editor. I’ve profiled people in tech, design, retail, advertising, sustainability, and pop culture, from Chelsea Clinton and Whole Foods’ founder John Mackey to J.Crew’s Jenna Lyons and Malcolm Gladwell. Twitter: @daniellesacks Titillating Fact: I started working at Fast Company magazine 11 years ago as a fact checker armed with a creative writing degree.

Things she’s loving:

1. The Rewrite: A podcast by Fast Company‘s very own contributing writer Max Chafkin and business writer Burt Helm (best buds from back at Yale). They invite journalists into their homespun podcasting den to nerd out on writing trade secrets, reporting backstories, and generally delicious anecdotes from the field.

2. Smitten Kitchen: Dare a day go by that I don’t fool myself into thinking I’m going to whip up one of self-taught chef Deb Perelman’s dangerously decadent recipes (accompanied with equally seductive food porn photos). While I’ve never actually made her mushroom bourguignon, twice baked potatoes with kale, or lemon ricotta pancakes, I have stockpiled a lifetime’s worth of her recipes on Pinterest. I’ll get to them all one day, I promise (at least, when I get a bigger kitchen).

3. Blank on Blank: A whimsical video series from PBS Digital Studios that discovers journalists’ lost interviews and pairs them with beautiful animation. Everyone from Kurt Cobain to David Foster Wallace to Grace Kelly. Confessional wife bias: created by my husband, David Gerlach.