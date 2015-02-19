Take A Look Into The Future Of Today’s Top Ad Creatives (It’s Not Pretty)

Perhaps the best validation an advertising creative can get is when her work becomes part of pop culture. Everyone knows the names behind “Where’s the beef?,” right? Okay, well, maybe it’s not a business for mainstream fame hunters, but one thing ad folk can aspire to is having their work permanently archived at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. To do that, all they have to do is win an award from the Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP). To promote the call for entries for the 2015 AICP Awards, we get a peek into the future of some of today’s best advertising minds.





Barton F. Graf 9000 founder Gerry Graf ends up selling his agency, then apparently acquires something else at the Four Seasons Singapore. Tor Myhren, worldwide chief creative officer of Grey, “borrows” the E-trade adolescent and pays the price. McCann’s global creative chairman Rob Reilly tries his hand at an organic Rogaine business. Tiffany Rolfe, chief content officer at Co: Collective knows how far a fistful of pennies and a live chicken can go. And Droga5 chief creative officer Ted Royer brings ice cream and waffle innovation to agency life. Graf and Reilly created the campaign, together with AICP president and CEO Matt Miller (and all the featured creatives have writing credits).

But no matter what weird twists and awkward turns life might hand these once successful titans of industry, they’ll always have MoMA.