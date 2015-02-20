Jesus’s Best Stunt, Newcastle’s Failed Product Placement: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

What: A Montreal production shop gets downright biblical to tout its services. Who: 1one Production, LG2 Why We Care: We always wondered where ideas like feeding the masses with just a few loaves of bread and some fish, and walking on water came from. Now we know–marketing meetings! As the audience metric and demographic breakdown scrolls demonstrate, when it comes to ad tactics, it turns out ol’ JC was a stuntvertising pioneer.

What: Newcastle attempts to, uh, seamlessly integrate itself onto The History Channel’s Vikings.

Who: Newcastle, Droga5

Why We Care: Not only is it a spoof of the worst kind of brand content–cough! Transformers: Age of Extinction cough!–but a real partnership between the brand and A&E (The History Channel parent) that also includes Newcastle Viking Ale, a draft-only beer that will be available in just 250 to 300 restaurants and bars across 10 states. Valhalla!

What: A minute-long celebration of Photoshop’s 25th anniversary and contribution to image-making, set to Aerosmith’s “Dream On.”

Who: Adobe, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Why We Care: Photoshop has given us so much over the years, and we don’t just mean the ability to easily paste your friend’s head on pictures of naked people. Set to air during the Oscars on Sunday, the spot showcases enhanced images from movies like Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon 2, The Hobbit, and Avatar.

What: A series of fake ads that ran during NBC’s Parks & Recreation, giving us a peek at what TV viewers in Pawnee are watching.

Who: NBC

Why We Care: C’mon, a brand collaboration between Verizon, Exxon, and Chipotle? The blatant disregard for sensible health concerns at Paunch Burger? There’s so much to like here, it might make you stand up and cheer of any one of America’s eight companies.

What: A new awareness campaign for the UN’s World Food Program had Paris Saint-Germain and global soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimović reveal the names of hungry children (temporarily) tattooed on his body during a real French Ligue 1 game, representing the more than 805 million people suffering from hunger in the world.

Who: UN World Food Program, Forsman & Bodenfors

Why We Care: A unique earned media idea that got Ibrahimović a yellow card, but also the attention of global soccer fans and media for the World Food Program. The campaign’s site also features stories about the people behind the 50 names that were used. It’s good to see a goal celebration used for a good cause, besides a soccer player’s own sponsorship deals.