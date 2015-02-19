“Canadian Sniper” Offers A Complex Moral Exploration Of The Question Of What To Do When Moose Invade A Tim Hortons

American Sniper probably won’t win Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday–that appears to be a two-horse race between Boyhood and Birdman. But as a consolation prize, it definitely gets the award for “funniest parody video” (sorry, The Humper Games and Cathood), as the fake trailer for Canadian Sniper pulls the trigger on the concept and blows away our expectations from over half a mile away.

For some parodies, the concept is the execution, and that’s roughly the case for Canadian Sniper, which captures a lot of the beats of the American Sniper trailer, but with extremely Canadian references (“aboot,” hockey jerseys, maple syrup, etc). The plot here is tweaked slightly to reflect the sort of issues that our northern neighbors deal with that might lead them to pick up their guns and aim at an unsuspecting target–namely, what to do when moose threaten to invade a Tim Horton’s. It may be low-hanging fruit, but sometimes that’s the sweetest.



