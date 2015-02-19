Government Is “More Data-Driven Than Most Companies,” Says America’s First Chief Data Scientist

Python and R wonks take note: The United States now has a chief data scientist. DJ Patil was recruited by President Obama personally and just appointed to the newly created position, where the ex-LinkedIn chief scientist will work in a supervisory role for a broad analytics effort across the federal government. His duties will include shaping policies and practices across agencies, building data science partnerships with the private sector, and helping agencies recruit talent. The White House says Patil will also work in a more hands-on role at the National Institutes of Health’s Precision Medicine Initiative , which is working on better ways to create genomics-based therapies for individual patients.

“One thing that’s really interested me: how much our government has embraced data science,” Patil said in his first remarks in the role, during a brief presentation this morning at Strata+Hadoop World, a large big data conference in San Jose. He said his mission as chief data scientist would be to help the Obama administration in its push to make government data more open and machine-readable, and in the next step, too: building applications, particularly for health, on top of that data.

“How do we build an ecosystem of data products that add value? Let’s start bringing the data science and bioinformatics together, let’s start building those products that showcase the value proposition, not just opening the data.”

Patil said he was impressed by President Obama’s interest in data—”this is literally the most data-driven president we’ve ever had,” he said—and applauded the way that data science had become a part of a number of federal government agencies. “There are key leaders in all these places, or these places have open searches for data professionals.” For instance, he said the president uses a new set of analytics dashboards to monitor IT spending on the federal level.

“They’re more data-driven than most companies are right now,” Patil added. “That’s a bold statement, but from everything I’ve seen so far, that’s absolutely true.”

From Patil’s presentation at Strata+Hadoop World

In a surprise video introduction, President Obama described the “massive amounts of data” that the federal government has made public, which has helped, for instance, “accelerate treatments to diseases.”

“Think about the weather and map apps many we check on our phones, many of which are powered by open government data,” said Obama. He quoted one of Patil’s mantras—”data science is a team sport”—and called upon data scientists to join the government’s efforts.