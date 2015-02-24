You Should Hear This: Your New Music Roundup, Featuring Death Cab, Scarlett Johansson, And Big Sean

Life is too short for bad music, and that same playlist. Here are some of the best, most interesting music releases surfacing this week, along with new singles, videos, and future release news. Even if you don’t recognize the names, take a minute to press play and discover a potential new favorite song.

“No Room in the Frame,” the first track off Death Cab for Cutie‘s new album Kintsugi (out 3/31) is now available to stream. If you thought “Black Sun” was classic Death Cab, reflective sorrow covered in pop dressings, you’re in for a treat. Any predictions on whether or not this whole album will be about Zooey Deschanel?

Blur–yes, that band from years ago–will release their first new album in 12 years, called The Magic Whip, on April 27. The first new song is “Go Out.”

It might be a while until there’s a new Fun. album. In the meantime, lead singer Nate Ruess is venturing out on his own with a new solo album set for release sometime later this year. “Nothing Without Love” is the first song to see the light of day.

Scarlett Johansson is back on the music scene with Este Haim and their all-girl band is trying to be “ultra pop but also a little ironic, a little in on the joke.” The Singles‘ released their first song called “Candy.”