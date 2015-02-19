Honda Challenges The Limits Of Your Reading Speed In New Campaign

Human beings love a good physical challenge. World’s Strongest Man, the Olympics, just about any sport, the fact people still try to drink a gallon of milk in an hour without barfing–our capacity for one-upmanship of any kind is astounding.





In a new campaign for Honda, the carmaker and agency Wieden + Kennedy London, introduce Honda’s new range of products and boast of the brand’s continuing innovations by challenging you to push yourself to improve. Not your driving or how nicely you speak to the grocery store cashier, but in this case, they want you to read really really fast. To do that they’ve created a series of web videos that display a string of words onscreen in increasingly quick (about 500 words per minute) succession.





It’s a fun follow up to last year’s amazing parallel universe of “The Other Side,” once again playing with the web video platform to the benefit of the viewer. But are you actually reading fast or are your eyes just getting used to the shape of the words? Either way, we look forward to seeing what they come up with next.