How Startups Valued At $1 Billion Or More Put Design First

Since 2014, the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones VentureSource have been tracking venture-backed private companies valued at $1 billion or more. Now, they’ve turned their findings into an interactive infographic that visualizes the value of 73 companies in the billion dollar startup club. Perhaps not surprisingly, given previous research showing that good design is good for business , many of these top startups put a premium on design, including Houzz, Dropbox, Pinterest, Airbnb, Fab, Jawbone, and Nest. The infographic further highlights this link between good design and big valuation.

Some of the e-commerce companies on the list, like trendy Fab ($1.2 billion) and discount designer duds site Gilt Groupe ($1.1 billion) focus on sleek product design. (After software, e-commerce is the industry with the most billion dollar club members.) Other startups, like Airbnb, Dropbox, and Pinterest, don’t sell design outright, but embed it in their DNA. The most successful hardware startups, like Jawbone and Nest, are also those that focus on merging beautiful design with sophisticated technology.

See the interactive graphic Here

Go here to play around with the interactive infographic.

[via the Wall Street Journal]