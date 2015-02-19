Today in Tabs: Hand-Drawn Tabs, More Modern, More Graciously Spaced

It seems like only yesterday that the New York Times Magazine was run by whoever happened to wander into the office and doodle something weird on a printing plate . Yesterday it was officially relaunched and if you meander a ways down editor Jake Silverstein ’s introductory post, past eight paragraphs about typefaces and kerning , you will eventually find that there are some new ideas. The Ethicists is now a podcast, in print, somehow ? Jenna Wortham will have either a bi-monthly or semi-monthly column (whichever means “twice a month”). Her first is about fandom and shipping and it’s great. There will be a poem, which has always worked really well for Garrison Keillor . There will also be online-only stuff, and live events, which is apparently where the money is in publishing now. Even when it was a 4-million-reader Mary Celeste , the Magazine was usually the best part of the NYT, so it’s nice to see someone taking the helm and kerning the mainsheet.

Hey everybody who says they miss “The Old New York”, there’s a dead rat frozen in a gross puddle on St. Mark’s. Go play it some Lou Reed?

Meanwhile, it looks like the rest of the paper is screwed.

Neurologist and science writer Oliver Sacks has terminal cancer, and wrote about it:

There will be no one like us when we are gone, but then there is no one like anyone else, ever. When people die, they cannot be replaced. They leave holes that cannot be filled, for it is the fate — the genetic and neural fate — of every human being to be a unique individual, to find his own path, to live his own life, to die his own death.

It’s a hell of an essay. He will be missed, but he owes us nothing.

The first issue of Ken Layne’s Desert Oracle is out. Layne is one of those “automatically read whatever he cares to write about” writers, so go subscribe to it. Lily Benson tells you how not to be a creepy rando. Geraldo is more popular than both Brian and Alison Williams among New York maîtres d. Jia Tolentino clarified why guns on college campuses will not help prevent rape, if that needed clarifying. RIP Health Goth.

josh this is so sad and thirsty i’m actually embarrassed for you pic.twitter.com/gyUZWxbZvG — brian feldman (@bafeldman) February 19, 2015

In Salon, Katie McDonough speaks for Jessica Williams speaking against people speaking for her. These guys in the State Department can’t possibly know how much they sound like Dr. Strangelove characters, right? “Gentlemen! There is a TWEETING GAP!” Stop paying attention to the pretend Mars mission, it’s not going to happen. I wonder if Shane Smith wore a safari helmet when he looked at his $10,000 shit the day after this dinner? When will the world give the male feminists some validation? To find out, Tabs spoke to Vivek Wadhwa… And finally, is Australian children’s book I Think I’m a Poof real? I’m not 100% sure this isn’t a hoax, but it sure is bad.

PC maker Lenovo pre-installed adware from a company called Superfish on its laptops for four months at the end of last year. It turns out the adware also compromises all secure web requests and exposes users to a variety of common attacks, including the kind known as “phishing.” It’s less fun when I don’t even get to make the jokes, honestly. Are you vulnerable? I mean, you are, I promise, but maybe not to this in particular.