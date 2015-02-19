Next Out Of Pandora’s Box: Letting The Artists Speak To You, Literally

Pandora is testing a service that allows artists to send audio messages to their fans, it revealed during an interview at Re/code‘s Code/Media conference. The feature will launch this week with a small group of artists as the Internet radio company works with them to figure out the content and delivery of these messages. They’ve even hinted at a “tip jar.”

“We’re providing musicians the chance to communicate directly in a targeted, efficient way with the audience they need to reach most—self-declared fans of their music,” Pandora founder Tim Westergren tells Fast Company.

Other music services like Spotify and Apple have recently been putting more pressure on Pandora as a previously uncontested leader. Still, Westergren is confidant in the service’s ability to keep artists pleased. “We have an unmatched combination of scale (over 80 million users a month), engagement (over 20 hours per month per listener), and personalized understanding of listeners’ taste.”

One of the first messages sent out with the new Audio Messages feature was from Lenny Kravitz, who used it to introduce one of his songs. There will be a number of different ways messages will be able to reach fans. Right now, that includes playing them when a station launches, before or after songs selected by the artist, or before or after any song by that artist plays.





“As [Audio Messages] evolves, we can refine targeting for messages to maximize effectiveness for artists and engagement among listeners,” says Westergren. “There will likely be messages that continue to be appropriate for broader audiences, like ‘Thanks for listening’ and more targeted ones like, ‘I’m playing tomorrow night in Kansas City.'”

Audio Messages is part of AMP, Pandora’s new artist platform. Launched last October, AMP has so far provided artists with relevant analytics data relating to song listens and—it’s most valued metric—thumbs up and thumbs down. Pandora’s 80 million listeners are generating lots of information that it can offer artists, including geographic information for determining which cities make the most sense to visit on tour.