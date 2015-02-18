Today in Tabs: Please Make It Stop



Things we are having sex with now: Our Dad (regretfully, as opposed to gleefully). This tuna, I think? The Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha.

Neely Tucker in the Washington Post finally did some journalism on the “new” Harper Lee novel and yes, it’s exactly what we thought it was.



“I’m sorry,” said the tree, “but I don’t have anything

useful to contribute. Just this ‘ “I’m sorry,” said the tree, “but I don’t have anythinguseful to contribute. Just this ‘ metaphorical ‘ racism.”

The NYT has a roundup of laws encouraging women to carry guns as the answer to rape because there is no problem America won’t make worse by adding guns to it.

Sony made a Google Glass “rival” which, just, ok, look. First of all. FIRST of all. No one even likes Glass? And secondly this is such a goddamn terrible product that it makes Glass look cool and sophisticated in comparison.

Today is pretty rough, honestly. I’m really struggling here. What else? Oh jesus, ok, the Exploding Kittens card game Kickstarter has a little more than a day left to go, and it has raised almost $7.5 million dollars. For a card game with cartoons by the guy from The Oatmeal. Let’s just savor that.

Your next AirBnB could well be under surveillance. Or maybe your last AirBnB was? And perhaps most horrifying, Mat Honan’s dick pics could be released on the internet. AT ANY MOMENT. Also Wired, where he doesn’t even work anymore, could stop plundering the rejects in his Google Docs folder. That could also happen at any moment. (Spoiler: It will never happen.)