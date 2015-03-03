How You’ll Work Out In 2020

Apps and wearables have transformed personal fitness in recent years, but it’s likely we’ve only begun to see how advancing technology and business innovation will shape our active lifestyles. Access to a variety of data of all kinds, as well as changes to people’s understanding of all the factors that impact health and wellness, will increasingly transform long-held definitions of fitness and exercise.

For a sneak peek of what’s to come, we asked leaders from Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies in Fitness to predict the most significant trends of the next five years in sweat.

The idea of relying more heavily on computers to make working out a more personal experience may seem counterintuitive, but experts say that diverse new datasets and ways to collect it will lead to greater, more relevant customization of physical activity.

“Using data feedback to construct meaningful, uber-custom training programs will transform the personal training business as we know it today,” Equinox president Sarah Robb O’Hagan told Fast Company. “It’s another example of how technology shifts the actions and behaviors of well-established business practices. Equinox is focused on delivering value by infusing a human element (i.e., leveraging the relationships between clients/trainers), and using the data to help people stay engaged and motivated by making the data-collecting process meaningful. Customized content will play a huge role in this too in terms of engagement. Drop-off rates with data tracking due to lack of insights are skyrocketing.”



Polar’s global product director Marco Suvilaakso agrees, saying that better information will make for better wellness planning. “We anticipate more powerful, smarter fitness algorithms in the cloud and in devices, which will in turn provide exercisers more personalized, ‘actionable’ feedback and guidance,” says Suvilaakso. “Going forward, the ‘bigger picture’ will be factored in recognizing correlations, patterns, and progress over a broader timeline perspective and with more inputs from sensors and our environments. This leads to better confidence, because you know you are working toward your own personalized goals. You’ll get the results and continued motivation to keep it up, and the assurance that you are not wasting your time and effort.”

Approaches to gym business models are also likely to get more personalized and flexible. “These box gyms are getting to be known as meat markets–where fit people go to stay fit,” says Downsize Fitness founder Francis Wisniewski. “But not every person in this country is fit and many feel uncomfortable at typical box gyms. You will see more, smaller, individualized training centers pop up–they won’t be huge chains, but they will be focused on the person and their goals rather than the 12-month membership market.”

In some of these new models, group exercise and coaching will no longer mean being at the mercy of your gym or trainer’s set schedule, according to Athos CEO Dhananja Jayalath. “There will be new frontiers in personal training and virtual classes,” says Jayalath. “Coaching will be delivered anywhere, and virtual training will become significantly prominent. Classes will be flexible on timing, and even location, without losing the atmosphere of the classroom.”