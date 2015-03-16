This Is What You’ll Be Eating In 2020

Today’s food landscape looks a lot different than it did 10 years ago. Fast casual–not fast food–dominates. Your next meal is just a tap of the iPhone away. McDonald’s is toying with the idea of kale . These trends are just the beginning of completely new ways Americans have started to view the dinner plate.

For a look at how things will look as we approach the next decade, we asked leaders from Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies in Food to predict the most significant trends of the next five years.

On-demand eating will go healthy and mainstream; Seamless will no longer be reserved for nights on the couch with a heaping bowl of Indian food.

Advances in technology have already redefined the way we get our food. “Technology is creating new opportunities for customers to access their meals: mobile ordering, delivery services, kiosks, order for pickup, order to your table,” says Panera Bread’s head chef, Dan Kish. Services like Munchery, Plated, and Blue Apron that deliver fresh ingredients to your doorstep will become more common, says Hampton Creek’s Morgan Oliveira. “I think in the now culture we have created, services like these that make it easier to eat and cook with ease will see an increase in popularity.”

And since we will get more of our meals delivered to our doorstep, that means bringing meals back into the home. Family dinner time will be big, and Valentine’s Day will become known as the biggest dine-in event of the year, predicts Munchery.

An interest in knowing what’s actually in your food is on the rise. “Increasingly, there is an awareness of the prevalence of artificial additives, and a movement to ‘unengineer’ the food we eat,” said Kish. “Major food and restaurant companies are responding.” Last year, for example, Panera made a commitment to remove all artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and sweeteners from its menu by the end of 2016.

Meanwhile, the science of pre- and probiotics has already found the benefits of adding certain bacteria to foods. “The gut is a hugely important organ that has been too long overlooked,” says Exo’s Greg Sewitz. “Products will become stuffed with bacteria (the good kind!) to help alleviate everything from digestion to skin ailments.”