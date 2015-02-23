The Creator’s Code: What 200 CEOs Can Teach You About Entrepreneurial Success

In business publishing, much of the material aimed at aspiring entrepreneurs and ambitious creatives is of dubious merit. Sure, charismatic “thought leaders” can give a great pep talk, but do they actually impart practical, teachable, implementable skills? Doing so requires more than personal anecdotes; it’s predicated on data, collected from a sizable subject pool, and coded for patterns. This is what Stanford Lecturer Amy Wilkinson believes, and has executed on in her new book The Creator’s Code: The Six Essential Skills of Extraordinary Entrepreneurs.

Amy Wilkinson

Over her varied career, Wilkinson has been a White House policy advisor on international trade, a McKinsey strategist and the CEO of an export company that opened U.S. markets to indigenous Mexican artisans. As an author, she interviewed 200 CEOs from “high growth, high impact” companies (those that made $100 million in revenue within 10 years and have been around for at least five) and then coded this information for cognitive and behavioral patterns. The result is a set of six integrated skills, which leaders in engineering, design, fashion, and food have relied upon to become successful. Here are three highlights.

The most important skill in the creator’s code, upon which all the others rely, is the ability to identify gaps. Successful creators are always on the lookout for holes or inconsistencies in the marketplace, and they seek to fill them first. All of Wilkinson’s 200 CEOs were able to do this, but after coding for various methodologies, she identified three different approaches.

A Sunbird is an Australian hummingbird. It picks up something in one place, and then cross-pollinates by dropping the object elsewhere. Bob Langer, who runs MIT’s Langer Lab, is one such example. He’d been studying smart materials in cars, when he realized that the same technology could be applied to medicine. The result was a bandage that stitched human organs back together. Another prime cross-pollinator is Howard Schultz, the CEO of Starbucks. Until the ’80s, coffee drinking in the U.S. was a largely solitary activity, with people drinking at home or at their desks. “Schultz saw communal coffee culture in Italy and brought it to US, where it didn’t really exist,” says Wilkinson.

In the Creator’s Code, architects are entrepreneurs who build something that didn’t previously exist. With SpaceX, Elon Musk “first tried to see if he could buy a rocket but he found the cost prohibitive,” says Wilkinson. So instead, he researched the rocket’s component parts and built his own. “It’s a tenth the cost of NASA’s and is now supplying the international space station.”

Steve Ells of Chipotle integrated two disparate approaches to eating. He was a classically trained chef who loved the casual burrito culture of San Francisco’s Mission District. With Chipotle, he fused the two into the “fast casual” category of dining. “It wasn’t fast food like McDonald’s hamburgers, which are frozen,” says Wilkinson. “They’re preparing the food in front of you—cooking, slicing, and dicing like a professional chef,” but you can still grab your food and go. Another example of smart integration would be the Gilt Groupe, which melded high-end fashion with the excitement and thrift consciousness of the flash sale.

In the past, says Wilkinson, companies believed they could prevent failure simply by eliminating imperfections in their products. Today’s successful CEOs take a different approach. They view failure as necessary and even beneficial. “People who shape the future are more willing to fail, because it’s a learning mechanism,” she says. But they “fail wisely,” never relying on the success of just one idea. “They place small bets, use trial and error. It’s a portfolio approach.” Wilkinson points out that VCs make the wrong bet roughly 70% of the time, but they’re taking so many small risks, they can still come out ahead.