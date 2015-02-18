The Ugly Side Of Paris Emerges In Latest “10 Hours of Walking” Video

In 2014, there were 851 antisemitic attacks reported in France. That statistic comes straight from a new video that makes the threat to Jewish people in Paris feel palpably real.

Inspired by last year’s viral “10 Hours of Walking in NYC as a Woman” video, which edited down the titular timespan to show the frequency of street harassment, Israeli reporter Zvika Klein donned a yarmulke and hit the streets of Paris for a day. The streets kind of hit back, with multiple people spitting in Klein’s direction and people hurling antisemitic insults, as well as, confusingly, homophobic ones.





Klein’s video has surfaced just weeks after a deadly attack on a Paris grocery store where four Jewish shoppers perished. The cause for this animosity toward Jewish people in France is up for debate. If you’re looking for reasoned discourse on the topic, however, you might want to stay off the YouTube page of the new “10 Hours” video, where the comments tend to live down to the level of “jewish propaganda, fuck israel!” and similar vitriol.