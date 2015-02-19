Netflix, HBO, Others Reveal How Hollywood Can Innovate Its Way To A Happy Ending

What will Hollywood look like in five years?

To find out, we treated Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies in Hollywood like a crystal ball, and gazed upon the future of a rapidly changing industry. Here are the five biggest lessons:

Traditionally, the only way to get HBO has been to pony up for expensive package through services like Time Warner Cable or DirectTV. (Or to borrow someone’s HBO Go password on the DL.) This year, though, customers who want to watch True Detective but who wouldn’t mind giving up a dozen variations of Nick Jr. and C-Span will be able to pay for HBO Go–the network’s long-awaited foray into a standalone service that, in HBO’s estimation, will add between 10 million to 20 million new customers. “This will be transformative for our company,” CEO Richard Plepler has said. “It is time to remove all barriers to those who want HBO.”

Read more here.

In 2013, Netflix scored a surprise hit with the U.S. version of House of Cards using a simple formula gleaned from the viewer data of its 27 million U.S. subscribers:

The actor Kevin Spacey + A hit British TV show of the same name + The Social Network director David Fincher

It was a surprise for everyone, that is, except Netflix, which is using its unfathomable trove of consumer viewing data to shape its future lineup of films and TV series. There’s a new version of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in the works, and last year, Netflix inked box office dud Adam Sandler to a four-movie deal. Why? Because the data revealed the actor was huge in Latin America.



Most Innovative Companies The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies Of 2015 In Hollywood

Read More >>

“When these fine people came to me with an offer to make four movies for them, I immediately said yes for one reason and one reason only…. Netflix rhymes with Wet Chicks,” said Sandler in a statement. “Let the streaming begin!!!!”