New Dr. Seuss Book “What Pet Should I Get?” Sounds Like A BuzzFeed Quiz

Nearly 24 years after his death, Dr. Seuss (aka Theodor Geisel) still has a few more rhymes to drop on the masses: Random House will publish Seuss’s What Pet Should I Get? on July 28 with two more books to follow.





If you are now having flashbacks to a certain BuzzFeed post from last year, there’s a good reason for that.

A box of manuscripts and sketches was uncovered in 2013 by Seuss’s wife Audrey and his secretary and friend Claudia Prescott. “While undeniably special, it is not surprising to me that we found this because Ted always worked on multiple projects and started new things all the time,” Audrey Geisel said in statement from Random House. “He was constantly writing and drawing and coming up with ideas for new stories.”

Although several of Seuss’s books have been published posthumously, Susan Brandt, president of licensing and marketing for Dr. Seuss Enterprises, explains that this new batch of found material is something different.





“We had no idea what we were in store for when Claudia notified us of the materials discovered in Ted’s home,” Brandt said in Random House’s statement. “Pages and pages of manuscripts and sketches were laid out on the big glass dining room table. It was truly a magical moment, and we immediately knew this was more than just a box of sketches.”





Written presumably between 1958 and 1962, What Pet Should I Get? will feature the brother and sister from 1960’s One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish and will be pretty much what the title suggests: a kid trying to decide what pet to get. But is anything in Seuss’s universe ever that simple? There’s probably some deep themes of choices and consequences that will shatter your perceptions of life and make you question why the world is so complicated, all embedded in catchy rhymes and cute illustrations–nothing like a reality check, Seuss-style.

Learn more about What Pet Should I Get? here: