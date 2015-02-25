The Next Hot Trend On Campus: Creating Innovation

As tomorrow’s global citizens enter higher education with words like “make,” “hack,” and “prototype” embedded in their vocabulary, they are fueling a powerful movement toward “learning by creating.”

Faced with the shifting ambitions of students and changes in institutional funding streams, colleges and universities are embracing “learning by creating,” allowing them to leverage the traditional spirit of an educational community with students’ growing entrepreneurial focus. In response, these institutions are adopting powerful new models to erode the boundaries of historically siloed disciplinary thinking and empower new levels of discovery.

A number of colleges and universities around the world are leading the way as they introduce learning facilities billed as “innovation + incubator + maker centers.” These centers focus on multi-disciplinary inquiry that can foster partnerships with industry and fully leverage available grants and funding for research. Advancing these new models can help universities recruit fresh talent, establish new partnerships for success and promote an environment where emerging leaders can explore the complex social challenges of our time.





However, introducing an innovation center into a higher education setting isn’t as simple as pressing a button. There are three specific types of innovation centers, each with their own benefits, and academic leaders must make key strategic decisions to ensure they select a relevant and powerful model that can succeed for their own institution. Here’s a look at each model:

As the challenges our society faces become more complex, academic institutions are recognizing the power of crossing traditional academic lines thinking to develop relevant solutions. This recognition is triggering the creation of innovation centers that drive cross-pollination and fuse creative fields like computer science, math, design, engineering, and others to expand potential for developing new products and real-world applications. These centers are focused on accelerating discovery through problem-based, multi-disciplinary learning that addresses 21st-century challenges.

Texas Christian University (TCU) is focused on this type of innovation center with the introduction of Rees Jones Hall, an incubator facility designed to maximize social and intellectual connectivity. The building houses the TCU IdeaFactory, a unit of the College of Science & Engineering–and CannonDesign project–where students can develop ideas, advance prototypes, conduct market analysis and test. Rees Jones Hall surrounds the IdeaFactory with diverse programs including its Institute of Child Development and the TCU Energy Institute, organizing them around a central atrium to create a “vertical street” of interactive public space. This street helps the building facilitate creative, intellectual “collisions” to encourage student/faculty collaboration across multiple fields.

Universities can also leverage innovation centers as a powerful means for enhanced industry partnership. Under this model, institutions creates facilities where enterprising business entities can be embedded and work in tandem with university business and engineering schools to create new products and services. These partnerships create mutual benefits: providing valuable learning experiences for students who, in turn, lend their talents to solving challenges facing business and industry.