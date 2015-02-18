“Disturbing” Waste In Afghanistan: How The U.S. Trashed Troops’ Health And Squandered Millions

When the United States military began leaving Afghanistan , they left a nasty surprise for departing American soldiers: health risks from open-air burn pits . A damning report released late last week by SIGAR, the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, says the incinerators and burn pits were “indefensible” and led to thousands of troops, contractors, and Afghan civilians unnecessarily inhaling toxic fumes.

“Given the fact that DOD has been aware for many years of the significant health risks associated with open-air burn pits, it is indefensible that U.S. military personnel, who are already at risk of serious injury and death when fighting the enemy, were put at further risk from the potentially harmful emissions from the use of open-air burn pits,” said SIGAR’s inspector general, John F. Sopko. He called the persistent use of burn pits in spite of ongoing concerns “disturbing.”

In a separate class-action lawsuit, now moving closer to trial in U.S. district court in Maryland, hundreds of veterans allege sickness due to exposure to the burn pits. Veterans participating in the suit, filed against contractor KBR and its former parent company Halliburton, claim to have lung damage caused by exposure to the burn pits, which were operated by the contractors.

The veterans contend that their proximity to the pits also resulted in long-term medical issues, including asthma, acute respiratory illness, immunity disorders, and even cancer. A dozen veterans have also been diagnosed with a rare condition called constrictive bronchiolitis, a scarring and inflammation of the lung’s smallest passageways that develops with exposure to environmental toxins or in lung-transplant patients.

While the SIGAR report blames contractors hired by the military for poor planning, design, and management of burn pits and incinerators, it doesn’t explicitly name KBR, which has claimed it had left Afghanistan by September 2010, before the investigation began in 2012. The contractor has also insisted that because it was working on behalf of the U.S. government, which cannot be sued in district courts for military activities, it is not liable. In January, however, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the defendants’ appeal for a dismissal.

In October, the Veterans Affairs agency opened an online Airborne Hazards and Open Pit Registry, which allows veterans to share their burn-pit symptoms and experiences; so far, over 30,000 people have enrolled in the registry, according to the VA. But neither the government nor KBR has acknowledged a clear link between the burn-pit emissions and long-term illness.

Richard Goins, a KBR spokesman, told Fox News, “The report highlights the fact that the military had to make difficult decisions on waste disposal based on the complex war-time operational environment at the time.”