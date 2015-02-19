Mansueto Ventures Is Looking For A Digital Revenue (Ad) Manager

Description
The FastCompany and Inc. office is a fast-paced, hardworking, and welcoming environment. The position’s primary focus is to QA, implement, optimize, and manage digital ad campaigns across the brands, to help maximize revenue. Campaigns run across desktop, mobile, and tablet, and therefore, just as the platforms on which they run, have ever-evolving technology.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- Placing online ads, performing QA, monitoring, and assessing the performance of campaigns.
- Creating optimization plans that take into account campaign KPIs.
- Work closely with sales, agencies, and clients in efforts to give fact-based analysis on how best to optimize campaigns, answer questions, and resolve potential issues.
- Ensure that campaign reports, are generated, and analyzed on a regular basis.
- Work with the Web Development team to identify and troubleshoot any ad related issues.
- Support for the Digital Ad Operations team.
- Liaise between Publishers and Rich Media Vendors as well as other technology providers.
- Develop and maintain strong advertising/business client relationships.
- Have firm understanding of advertising products/tech and all relevant specs and guidelines.
- Occasional meeting planning, and scheduling.
Education
- Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) or equivalent from four-year college or technical school; or 3+ year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Desired Experience and Skills
- 3+ years experience in account management, relationship management, project management or related field
- 3+ years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third Party Reporting Dashboard i.e. MediaMind, Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA
- Strong relationship/communication skills
- Ability to prioritize & manage multiple projects at one time
- Analytical thinker
- Strong PC literacy and adept at Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
- Comfort with browser developer tools, and web debugging software.
- Working knowledge of HTML.
To apply, please contact Steven Suthiana at ssuthiana@mansueto.com