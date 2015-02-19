advertisement
The Ultimate Oscars Drinking Game

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Yes, we’re adding to the glut of media surrounding the Oscars. (Gown predictions? Really?) But it’s for a good reason! Watch Jason Feifer demonstrate the ultimate Oscars drinking game. And if you’re still sober enough to type afterward, let us know if you intend to play this year and what your drink of choice will be at #29thfloor.

