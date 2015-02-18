advertisement
How You Really Sound When You Ask For A Raise

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

It’s the conversation nobody wants to have. But there will come a day when you have to have it, anyway. And when that day comes, you can be prepared to ask for a raise the right way. Or you can… inadvertently make the case for why you should be fired. To avoid the latter, watch the above video with note paper at the ready. Then march right into your boss’ office and, well, good luck!

