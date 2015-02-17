Today in Tabs: Comma Chameleon

Meeting someone who still keeps a diary is like meeting a cobbler or a blacksmith, someone with a Ye Olde Professione. “Prithee,” you might say, “whither does one perform such ancient rituals?” The way a cobbler fixes shoes and the blacksmith repairs tools, the diary-writer fixes herself. Zadie Smith wrote for Rookie Mag on putting the I in diary (before the ‘a’ of course; that is a different essay):

“The dishonesty of diary writing—this voice you put on for supposedly no one but yourself—I found that idea so depressing. I feel that life has too much artifice in it anyway without making a pretty pattern of your own most intimate thoughts. Or maybe it’s the other way ’round: Some people are able to write frankly, simply, of how they feel, whereas I can’t stop myself turning it into a pretty pattern.”

Some of my diaries are in that voice: a little too chirpy and self-regarding as if for an audience. (In my family they would be read, so I knew what I was doing.) Re-reading them also brought me here because in them I saw an 11-year old version of me who wrote short devastating poems and commented derisively on fortunes from fortune cookies.

If all you can do is write a pretty pattern, then that’s what you should do.