Finally, A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Jesus’s Stuntvertising Success

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that religions are brands, too. Most have the luxury of a long and storied history to use as the foundation from which the brand can expand. Even less than ancient religious brands use modern marketing to play catch up and pick up consumers who may be faltering in their spiritual loyalty. The Mormons have used warm and fuzzy families , while Scientology taps celebrity endorsement and a smiley utopian future .

But who knew that Jesus actually used what was thought to be a more modern invention to spread his word in the early days–stuntvertising. You think he was healing the sick and walking on water for fun? A new video for Montreal-based firm 1one Production, from agency LG2, takes us inside those biblical marketing strategy meetings. As audience metrics and demographic breakdowns demonstrate, when it comes to ad tactics, it turns out ol’ JC has quite a bit in common with the Devil Baby himself–they’ve both reaped the rewards of a well-executed stunt.



